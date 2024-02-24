Jennifer Aniston, Bradley Cooper present Barbra Streisand with SAG Life Achievement award

CNN —

Barbra Streisand was honored for her illustrious six-decade career as an entertainer during Saturday’s SAG Awards when she received the SAG life achievement award.

Self-professed longtime fan Jennifer Aniston presented her with the esteemed honor, calling Streisand a “once-in-a-lifetime” talent and a “mensch,” and reminded the audience that the icon performed her first major concert in 1963, on the same stage in Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium where the SAG Awards were held.

Aniston went on to summarize just some of Streisand’s groundbreaking achievements, including when she made her debut as Fanny Brice in the musical “Funny Girl,” a role she went on to play on screen and won an Oscar for. She also mentioned Streisand’s record-breaking moment as the first woman to “write, produce, direct and star” in 1983’s “Yentl,” a film for which she became the first woman to win a best director Golden Globe.

Bradley Cooper, who directed and starred in the 2018 update of “A Star is Born” – the 1976 version of which Streisand starred in and won her second Oscar for – also took the stage to honor the EGOT-winner.

To a raucous standing ovation, Streisand strode on stage to accept her honor and spoke about how she remembers “dreaming of being an actress as a teenager, sitting in my bed in Brooklyn with a pint of coffee ice cream and a movie magazine.”