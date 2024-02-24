Jennifer Aniston, Bradley Cooper present Barbra Streisand with SAG Life Achievement award

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN
Published 9:55 PM EST, Sat February 24, 2024
(From left) Jennifer Aniston, Bradley Cooper and Barbra Streisand at the 2024 SAG Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Barbra Streisand was honored for her illustrious six-decade career as an entertainer during Saturday’s SAG Awards when she received the SAG life achievement award.

Self-professed longtime fan Jennifer Aniston presented her with the esteemed honor, calling Streisand a “once-in-a-lifetime” talent and a “mensch,” and reminded the audience that the icon performed her first major concert in 1963, on the same stage in Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium where the SAG Awards were held.

Aniston went on to summarize just some of Streisand’s groundbreaking achievements, including when she made her debut as Fanny Brice in the musical “Funny Girl,” a role she went on to play on screen and won an Oscar for. She also mentioned Streisand’s record-breaking moment as the first woman to “write, produce, direct and star” in 1983’s “Yentl,” a film for which she became the first woman to win a best director Golden Globe.

Bradley Cooper, who directed and starred in the 2018 update of “A Star is Born” – the 1976 version of which Streisand starred in and won her second Oscar for – also took the stage to honor the EGOT-winner.

To a raucous standing ovation, Streisand strode on stage to accept her honor and spoke about how she remembers “dreaming of being an actress as a teenager, sitting in my bed in Brooklyn with a pint of coffee ice cream and a movie magazine.”

Barbra Streisand poses for a portrait in 1966.
Bill Eppridge/The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock
Streisand made her Broadway debut in “I Can Get It For You Wholesale” in 1962.
Underwood Archives/Getty Images
Streisand receives a bouquet from Frances Brice, daughter of the late musical comedy star Fanny Brice, on the opening night of "Funny Girl" in Boston in 1964. The musical is based on the life and career of Fanny Brice.
AP
Streisand makes a phone call from her dressing room in 1965. She played the lead role in "Funny Girl" on Broadway until 1967.
Harry Benson/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Streisand appears in the CBS special "Color Me Barbra" in 1965. The show earned her an Emmy Award and a Grammy Award for the accompanying album.
CBS/Getty Images
Streisand attends a Chanel fashion show in Paris in 1966.
Reg Lancaster/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Streisand and actor Elliott Gould met while working together on “I Can Get It For You Wholesale.” They were married from 1963-1971.
Earl Leaf/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images