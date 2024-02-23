CNN —

The body of a woman found dead Thursday on the University of Georgia campus has been identified as 22-year-old Laken Hope Riley, the Athens-Clarke County coroner told CNN on Friday.

The woman was an Augusta University College of Nursing student at its campus in Athens, the city that also is home to the University of Georgia, officials at the Augusta university said.

Coroner Sonny Wilson said Riley’s cause and manner of death are pending an examination of the body, which is set to take place Friday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.