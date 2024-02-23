West Livingston, Texas CNN —

Ivan Cantu says he has insisted for more than 20 years that he’s innocent of the two murders that landed him on Texas’ death row. But with a week until his execution, he’s running out of time to make his case.

“The clock is ticking,” Cantu said in an interview Wednesday, a week before his execution scheduled for February 28. He expressed hope the courts will stay his execution, or Gov. Greg Abbott will grant him a reprieve, allowing him time to argue he was deprived of a fair trial and framed by the true killers.

But he also entertained “the worst-case scenario”: “They ignore everything and place me on that gurney and kill me.”

(Coincidentally, CNN’s Ed Lavandera attended elementary school with Cantu. Prior to this week’s interview, they hadn’t spoken in nearly four decades.)

Cantu’s hopes rest in a flurry of litigation before the courts and a clemency petition, which collectively claim myriad issues with his conviction in the 2000 murders of his cousin, James Mosqueda, and Mosqueda’s fiancée, Amy Kitchen.

Cantu and his attorney argue the state’s key witnesses – Cantu’s then-girlfriend and her brother –– gave false testimony at trial. Additionally, they say newly uncovered evidence corroborates a story Cantu relayed at the time of the killings, suggesting his cousin was killed by rival drug dealers who threatened Cantu the night before.

The Allan B. Polunsky Unit in Livingston, Texas, which houses the death row for men. Francois Picard/AFP/Getty Images

Cantu has asked for a hearing and either a lesser sentence or a 120-day reprieve. The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles is expected to vote on its clemency recommendation two days before the execution, Cantu’s attorney, Gena Bunn, told CNN. But the final decision is the governor’s, and he is not bound by the board’s recommendation.

Crucially, much of the evidence being argued today has never been presented at a court hearing. Similar arguments were included in a filing last April, shortly before Cantu was last scheduled to be executed. A judge subsequently withdrew the execution date, but last August, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals dismissed Cantu’s request “without considering the merits of the claims.”

Three of Cantu’s jurors hope his execution is stalled while the evidence is reviewed, his petition says, in addition to high-profile supporters like Sister Helen Prejean and Kim Kardashian, who’s urged her followers on X to sign a petition for the withdrawal of his execution date. As of Friday, it had collected more than 100,000 signatures.

Perhaps his most important ally is Matt Duff, who uncovered much of the evidence now undergirding Cantu’s innocence claim and documented his independent review in a podcast. Bunn called Duff’s information “critical,” and a “boon” to Cantu’s case.

“You can’t say that he doesn’t deserve a new trial,” said Duff, who told CNN he wants the evidence to be presented in a hearing before Cantu’s execution. If that happened, he said, “people would see this case in a completely different way with reasonable doubt. A lot of reasonable doubt.”

Duff’s investigation shows “the system’s broken,” Cantu said, pointing to the cases of Rodney Reed and Melissa Lucio, other Texas death row inmates who claim they were wrongfully convicted. Indeed, at least 196 people sentenced to death since 1973 have subsequently been exonerated, 16 of them in Texas, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.

“If you’re nearing 200 exonerations across the country and you know that there are innocent people on death row with the possibility of getting executed, you need to stop it,” he said.

Ivan Cantu is scheduled to be executed in Texas on February 28 for the murders of his cousin and his cousin's fiancee in 2000. Cantu says he has maintained his innocence, and new evidence uncovered in recent years raises questions about his case. Ashley Killough/CNN

For their part, prosecutors have rejected Cantu’s arguments, writing in a court filing Thursday that Cantu has presented “no new evidence,” and his recent filings do not “impugn the integrity of the guilty verdict.”

In a statement, Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis said he remained “fully convinced that Ivan Cantu brutally murdered” Mosqueda and Kitchen, pointing to the “undeniable evidence presented at trial,” including the DNA analysis, fingerprints, ballistics and witness testimony.

“It’s my firm belief,” Willis said, “that justice has been done in this case and that a Collin County jury’s verdict should be carried out on February 28th.”

CNN has been unable to reach the families of Mosqueda and Kitchen for comment.

The killings of James Mosqueda and Amy Kitchen

The bodies of Mosqueda — a known drug dealer, Cantu’s court filings say – and Kitchen were discovered inside the bedroom of their Dallas home on November 4, 2000, both with multiple gunshot wounds. When the bodies were found, Cantu and his girlfriend, Amy Boettcher, were in Arkansas for a pre-planned trip to visit her family, having left Dallas earlier that day.

Key evidence in the trial included Mosqueda’s Corvette, which was found on November 5 parked outside Cantu and Boettcher’s apartment, not far from the victims’ home. Inside the apartment, police recovered bloody jeans and bloody socks, the state said. DNA analysis revealed the blood belonged to Mosqueda and Kitchen.

Cantu and his attorney say the state’s case falls apart in the face of new evidence, some of which shows Boettcher’s testimony was “riddled with falsehoods.” Boettcher died in 2021.

Prosecutors at trial told jurors they could convict Cantu based solely on Boettcher’s testimony, which detailed the night of the killings and the days that followed.