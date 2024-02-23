CNN —

The court-assigned guardian for Wendy Williams failed in their attempt to prevent a revealing documentary about the former talk-show host from airing on Lifetime this weekend, according to a source familiar with the legal proceedings.

“Lifetime appeared in court today, and the documentary ‘Where Is Wendy Williams?’ will air this weekend, as planned,” a spokesperson for the network told CNN Friday.

The legal guardian for Williams had filed suit against Lifetime’s parent company A&E Television Networks on Thursday in a New York State court, the source told CNN. The suit is under seal, so the contents of the claim are not public record, but the individual stated that Williams’ legal guardian was asking the court for a temporary restraining order to halt Lifetime from airing the documentary.

Lifetime declined to comment on the contents of the lawsuit.

The four-part docuseries, “Where is Wendy Williams?” provides a painfully candid depiction of Williams’ life as she struggles with health issues and alcohol abuse. It is executive produced by Williams herself and includes on-camera participation from her family.

Williams was diagnosed with aphasia and dementia in 2023, according to a statement from her care team on Thursday. The conditions can impair cognitive function, communication and speech in impacted individuals, according to the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association.

The guardianship approved Williams’ participation in the project, according to Lifetime.

The motion to seal the contents of the suit, obtained by CNN, names Sabrina Morrissey, a lawyer specializing in guardianships, as the “temporary guardian of W.W.H.” (Williams’ full name is Wendy Williams Hunter.)

Morrissey has not responded to multiple requests for comment from CNN. An attorney for Morrissey did not immediately respond for comment.

A representative for Williams’ care team declined to comment on the documentary and would not confirm whether the care team is working in connection with the guardianship.

When Williams pitched the documentary to the network, the idea was to capture her life after her talk show as she worked to launch a podcast. But as cameras began rolling, producers realized the story they initially set out to tell would be much different.

Mark Ford, an executive producer on the documentary project, told CNN that nothing was filmed without Williams’ or her manager’s approval.

“We know it may be hard for some of her fans to watch. But we believe this documentary captures the truth of Wendy’s life over the year-and-a-half we filmed it,” Ford added.

By the end of filming, Ford said producers became so concerned about Williams’ health that they urged her management team to get new medical care. “The documentary evolved into forthright depiction of Wendy’s dire health situation and whether or not she was receiving adequate care,” he said.