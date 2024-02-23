CNN —

My, how they’ve come a long way.

Katy Perry was in attendance at one of Taylor Swift’s recent “Eras Tour” concerts in Australia, where she appeared to be having an incredible time alongside famous pal Rita Ora.

As seen on her Instagram page on Friday morning, Perry was front and center for the show, posting brief video clips from two songs, along with selfies with both Ora as well as Swift herself.

One video clip that Perry included was somewhat telling, as it was from Swift’s concert performance of the song “Bad Blood,” originally off her 2014 album “1989.”

The song has long been thought by many to recount a feud between Swift and Perry, causing them to fall out for a number of years.

In the snippet, Perry films Swift as she performs the song on stage, before reversing the camera lens on herself and zooming in on her faux-shocked expression.

This isn’t the first time Swift and Perry have indirectly acknowledged their previous ‘bad blood’ – Perry released a song titled “Swish Swish” in 2017 that is thought by many to be a response to Swift’s initial track.

Regardless, any perceived animosity between the two superstars is long in the past, especially after Perry was seen in the music video for Swift’s 2019 hit single “You Need to Calm Down,” off of that year’s album “Lover.”

Toward the end of that song, Perry is seen reuniting with Swift (as they wear ridiculous burger and fries costumes) after the lyrics play: “we see you over there on the internet, Comparing all the girls who are killing it, But we figured you out, We all know now, we all got crowns.”

To confirm all the good feelings this week, Perry captioned her post sweetly with, “got to see an old friend shine tonight.”