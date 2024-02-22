CNN —

The University of Georgia has canceled classes on Thursday and Friday after the death of a female on campus, the school said in a post on its website.

Foul play is suspected, the school added.

On Thursday afternoon, the UGA Police Department received a call from someone concerned for the welfare of a friend who didn’t return after going for a run at the Intramural Fields earlier in the morning, the school said in a post on X.

According to UGA police, they located the missing person in a forested area around 12:38 p.m. unconscious and not breathing. She had visible injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

An aerial view of where a woman was found dead in Athens, Georgia, on February 22, 2024. WSB

The campus will close at 5:30 p.m. Thursday and not reopen until Monday, February 26, the school said.

UGA is located in Athens, approximately 60 miles northeast of Atlanta.

The university is planning a 7 p.m. news conference.

CNN has reached out to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Athens-Clark County Police.

This is a developing story and will be updated.