A Texas judge will hear arguments Thursday to determine whether the state’s CROWN Act, a law that prohibits discrimination based on natural hair and hairstyles, also applies to school dress codes that limit the length of those hairstyles.

The trial could bring a conclusion to a monthslong legal battle between the Barbers Hill Independent School District and Darryl George, a Houston-area teen who has been suspended from his high school for months over the length of his locs hairstyle.

The district’s dress code allows students to wear locs hairstyles but places limits on the length of male student’s hair. It states “boy’s hair will not extend below the eyebrows, below the ear lobes, or below the top of a t-shirt collar.”

Last September, the school district filed a declaratory judgment lawsuit asking the court to decide if the “Barbers Hill Independent School District’s dress and grooming code policy, limiting student hair length does not violate the CROWN Act.”

George and his family have refused to cut the teen’s locs and have argued the state’s CROWN ACT prohibits such policies. They have also filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against school officials and Texas state leaders, including Gov. Greg Abbott, alleging they have failed to enforce the state law and have caused emotional distress.

Ahead of the trial, Candice Matthews, a spokesperson for the George family, said she is confident “the scales of Justice will be in favor” of Darryl and his family.

In a statement shared before the trial began, Barbers Hill Independent School District Superintendent Greg Poole told CNN the district looks forward to the issue being “legally resolved.”

“The Texas CROWN Act protects hair texture and the wearing of braids, twists and locs. Those with agendas wish to make the CROWN Act a blanket allowance of student expression,” Poole said.

Poole also told CNN “hair length of male students is only constitutionally protected for Native American students.”

In January, Poole placed a full page ad in the Houston Chronicle, arguing that “being an American requires conformity with the positive benefit of unity,” CNN previously reported.

“Barbers Hill ISD will continue to make decisions to protect and fight for the rights of its community to set the standards and expectations for our school district even if that path takes us to the U.S. Supreme Court,” he wrote in the ad.