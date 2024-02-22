CNN —

“I just feel like I don’t even want to ever come back to Alabama,” Gabrielle Goidel said Thursday.

Yesterday, Goidel was days away from having her eggs retrieved at an Alabama fertility clinic, after three miscarriages and more than a $20,000 investment in a grueling in vitro fertilization journey. Now, she and her husband are packing for a flight to Texas tonight, in hopes of salvaging their shot at a successful pregnancy.

After the Alabama Supreme Court ruled last week that frozen embryos are considered human beings and those who destroy them can be held liable for wrongful death, fertility clinics throughout the state began pausing IVF treatments out of fear of legal prosecution.

Goidel said her provider, Alabama Fertility Specialists, called her Thursday morning and told her because she is so far along in the IVF process, the clinic was still willing to retrieve her eggs – but could not make any guarantees about whether they would be able to use them to make embryos, store or ship them.

Goidel and her husband pursued IVF after losing three pregnancies within the span of nine months. That phone call filled her with a very similar feeling, she said.

“It was absolutely my worst fear,” Goidel said. “I don’t think I’ve ever been this stressed in my life, this worried.”

After frantically calling other fertility providers, Goidel and her husband found one in Texas willing to provide IVF treatment.

The top court’s decision sent Alabama’s fertility industry into a state of fear and chaos. Providers fear they could face legal repercussions every time an embryo does not turn into a successful pregnancy. Parents are facing the possibility of lifelong storage fees for unwanted or unviable embryos they won’t be allowed to discard. Experts are warning that liability costs could increase already-astronomical fertility treatment prices.

Gabrielle Goidel and her husband, Spencer Courtesy Gabrielle Goidel

The Goidels’ doctors told them they have a higher-than-normal likelihood of having a pregnancy with genetic abnormalities and suggested they pursue IVF, which would allow them to do pre-genetic testing. When they moved from Texas to Alabama in 2023, they immediately started looking for IVF clinics. There weren’t many options, Goidel said, but they finally landed on Alabama Fertility Specialists in Birmingham.

Now, Alabama Fertility along with the Center for Reproductive Medicine at Mobile Infirmary and the state’s largest health care system, the University of Alabama at Birmingham, have paused or plan to pause IVF treatments.

Experts expect more providers to follow suit. As the American Society for Reproduct