CNN —

Britain’s King Charles III was seen back at work for the first time since his cancer diagnosis. The monarch was filmed greeting UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with a broad smile as he thanked the public for their support.

Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

Get '5 Things' in your inbox • If your day doesn’t start until you’re up to speed on the latest headlines, then let us introduce you to your new favorite morning fix. Sign up here for the ‘5 Things’ newsletter.

1. Immigration

The White House is considering executive action that would allow President Joe Biden to effectively close the US-Mexico border to migrants crossing illegally. It is a maneuver reminiscent of former President Donald Trump’s sweeping immigration crackdown and is sure to invite fierce backlash among progressives. The White House has not commented on the matter, and it remains unclear how the proclamation, if executed, would be different from what was enacted during the Trump administration. In January, the US Border Patrol reported more than 124,000 encounters along the southern border. The growing number of migrants has fueled tensions between federal and state officials who say they are overwhelmed by already-stretched resources.