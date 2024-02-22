AT&T’s network went down for many of its customers across the United States Thursday morning, leaving customers unable to place calls, text or access the internet. Verizon and T-Mobile customers reported some network outages, too, but they appeared less widespread. More than 44,000 AT&T customers reported outages on digital-service tracking site DownDetector. That’s not a comprehensive number: It tracks only self-reported outages. Although outage reports fell a bit in the 5 am ET hour, they bounced back in the 7 am ET hour and continue to surge. AT&T did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The company has been responding to customer complaints online but has not yet acknowledged a network outage. The company has encountered sporadic outages over the past few days, including a temporary 911 outage in some parts of the southeastern United States. San Francisco’s Department of Emergency Management said in a statement on X Thursday morning that its 911 center remained operational, but many AT&T customers were unable to reach the emergency line because of the outage. It suggested people call from a landline or find someone with a rival’s service to dial 911. “We are aware of an issue impacting AT&T wireless customers from making and receiving any phone calls (including to 911),” the department said in its post. “We are actively engaged and monitoring this.” There also have been about 1,000 outages reported by both Verizon and T-Mobile customers Thursday morning, the DownDetector website indicates. Verizon and T-Mobile did not immediately respond to requests for comment. It’s unclear how many people have been affected or what led to the service disruption. “Downdetector offers real-time status information for over 12,000 services across 47 websites representing 47 countries,” the website says. This is a developing story and will be updated.