Unsettled sports stars can kickstart the rumor mill with their behavior on social media. Whether it be their mysterious posts or what posts they’re liking, it can be an indication of their true feelings towards their current situation.

And the most recent athlete to stumble into this spotlight is Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields.

The 24-year-old set social media alight when he unfollowed the Bears on Instagram, fueling speculation that he could be on his way out of Illinois.

Chicago holds the No. 1 overall pick in the April’s NFL Draft, and with two standout quarterback prospects available – USC’s Caleb Williams and North Carolina’s Drake Maye – the question over whether the team will deal Fields and opt for a younger quarterback or stick with him and trade away the pick is looming.

Fields’ unfollowing of the Bears only fanned those flames, but he came out on Wednesday to explain why he unfollowed the team.

“I’m glad we’re talking about it because why do people take social media so seriously?” Fields said on the “St. Brown Bros” podcast, hosted by NFL wide receivers Amon-Ra and Equanimeous St. Brown. “I still mess with the Bears.

“I’m just trying to take a little break. I unfollowed the Bears and the NFL. I’m not trying to just have football on my timeline.

“It’s something that I don’t want to see on my timeline. I’m about to go on vacation. I don’t want to see no football. And guess what? Every Bears post is either ‘Keep Fields’ [or] ‘We want Fields or draft Caleb.’ I’m tired of hearing the talk.”

The Bears selected Fields out of Ohio State with the No. 11 pick in the 2021 draft. Although he has struggled with injuries in his three seasons in the NFL, he has shown glimpses of why he could be a prospect to build around, showing accuracy throwing the ball and explosiveness and elusiveness on the ground.

Fields hands off the ball during the Bears' game against the Atlanta Falcons. Jamie Sabau/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

In the 40 games he has played for the Bears, Fields has thrown for 6,674 yards, 40 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. He has also run for 2,220 yards and 14 touchdowns.

If Fields was to be traded, there could be a group of parties interested in his services, notably the Atlanta Falcons, Pittsburgh Steelers, Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders.

But he was keen to quash any talk of unhappiness in Chicago.

“Of course, I want to stay … I can’t see myself playing in another place,” he explained. “But if it was up to me, I would want to stay in Chicago. I love the city. The city’s lit. The fans there, they’re great. It’s a business I ain’t got no control over, so whatever happens, happens.

“But I feel like the biggest thing with all this going on right now, I just want it to be over. Like, just let me know if I’m getting traded. Let me know if I’m staying.”