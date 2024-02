CNN —

The judge overseeing the $355 million civil fraud case has denied Donald Trump’s request to delay the judgment for a month.

Judge Arthur Engoron told lawyers for Trump and the New York attorney general of his intentions in an email sent Thursday.

Once the judgment is officially entered, it will start the 30-day clock for Trump to file an appeal. During that period, Trump will need to put up cash or post bond to cover the $355 million and roughly $100 million in