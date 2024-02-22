CNN —

A 19-year-old Washington, DC, man and a minor have been charged in connection with a break-in last November of a US Secret Service vehicle used by the detail assigned to President Joe Biden’s granddaughter Naomi Biden.

The Secret Service arrested Robert Kemp, 19, earlier this month and later also charged the minor.

“On Feb. 7, the U.S. Secret Service arrested an adult male in connection with this incident. The individual was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and theft from auto,” the agency said in a statement. “On Feb. 19, a second suspect in this case, a juvenile male, was charged by the U.S. Secret Service after he was arrested by DC Metropolitan police department during an unrelated incident on Feb 18.”

Kemp was released from custody and is set to next appear in court on February 29. CNN has reached out to his attorney for comment.

CNN previously reported that one of the Secret Service agents fired at the suspects just before midnight on November 12, in the city’s Georg