NASA has put out a call for applicants to apply to be test subjects for an upcoming human space exploration Mars study that will last for a full Earth year. Is this something you would like to do?

It’s a compensated position, but what’s a year of your life worth? That should be your first question. And there are lots of other details to work out before you disappear for a year.

Leroy Chiao CNN

I know something about being deployed on a NASA vessel for months at a time. For my longest mission on the International Space Station (ISS), I was gone for 193 days, from October 2004 to April 2005. That doesn’t count the two months I spent in Russia to finish my training before the launch, and two weeks after my return to Earth before I was finally able to get back home to the US.

This upcoming Mars simulator mission won’t require that you be astronaut-ready. In fact, the requirements are fairly broad: You need to be a healthy, non-smoking US citizen or permanent resident between the ages of 30 and 55 and proficient in English. You’ll also need to meet certain STEM requirements or have the requisite military experience or have 1,000-plus pilot flight hours.

One thing to consider before you take part in simulating being on the Red Planet is what happens to your possessions back home as an Earthling. Who is going to take care of your stuff? Who’s going to help pay your bills? NASA doesn’t really help sort out those sorts of life issues.

During my monthslong space mission, I was able to put everything on autopay on my credit cards or through my credit union. The grass at my home was cut by a lawn service — I paid them an average amount monthly and squared up with them after my return. It was all manageable.

Another thing is what you are — and aren’t — going to be allowed to take with you.

In space, we were allowed to bring a few personal items like photographs. On the ISS, I wore my own personal wristwatch that has been with me on every mission. You can’t bring your own phone, however, or even your own camera. And when you’re on the ISS, NASA wants every photo that you take!

The four test subjects who will be part of the year-long Mars simulator experiment will live and work inside a 1,700 square-foot 3-D printed habitat at NASA’s Johnson Space Center for this Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog (CHAPEA) study.

This won’t be the first such effort, however. In fact, one study currently underway is scheduled to end in June after 378 days. The individuals taking part simulated many aspects of a real Mars mission, including nominal operations, malfunction and failure cases, ventures outside of the habitat for simulated space walks.

One of the main goals of these missions is to study individual and crew dynamics, and to see how they perform under stress. Space may seem like a quiet and placid environment, but performing a busy schedule of experiments in close confines can indeed be stressful. And understanding how a crew reacts to the challenges of a deep space mission is the point of this exercise, to a large degree.