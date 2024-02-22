Jerusalem CNN —

At least one person was killed and seven others injured on Thursday in a highway shooting in the occupied West Bank on the outskirts of Jerusalem, according to authorities.

Two of the injured remain in serious condition, the Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel’s national emergency and medical service said.

The shooting took place near the Israeli settlement of Ma’ale Adumim, according to a separate statement issued by the police spokesperson’s unit.

Police referred to the shooters as terrorists, but no further information was given as to who the shooters were.

“Three terrorists who arrived in a vehicle, got out of their vehicle and started shooting from automatic weapons at vehicles that were standing in a traffic jam on the road towards Jerusalem,” the statement said.

Security forces “neutralized” two of the shooters at the scene and another “who tried to escape,” it added.

The victims sustained “varying degrees of injury” and have been evacuated to receive medical treatment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.