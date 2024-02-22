Sign up for CNN’s Eat, But Better: Mediterranean Style. Our eight-part guide shows you a delicious expert-backed eating lifestyle that will boost your health for life.

CNN —

What you eat and don’t eat can reduce your risk of medical conditions such as heart disease and cancer and increase life expectancy, according to decades of research. But while much of the advice focuses on what not to eat, I also wanted to learn more about when and how people can eat to optimize their health.

I spoke with CNN wellness expert Dr. Leana Wen about foods that she recommends people should eat more of and what other food habits to consider. Wen is an emergency physician and adjunct associate professor at George Washington University. She previously served as Baltimore’s health c