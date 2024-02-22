CNN —

Kherson, its streets peppered with broken glass and an endless storm of artillery on its horizon, feels as if it is under remote occupation.

Two years ago, it became the first major Ukrainian city to fall, as Russians forces swept in from Crimea. It was liberated by Kyiv’s forces nine months later.

Yet, as the war enters its third year, residents describe the shelling from Russian forces under a mile away across the Dnipro River as the worst yet.

Drones and artillery pound the city at a remarkable frequency, suggesting Russian forces are not burdened with the same ammunition shortages that Ukrainian troops say they face.

And despite the icy Dnipro lying between Ukrainian forces and a Russian assault, freshly dug trenches line parts of the riverside.