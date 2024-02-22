CNN —

February 23, 2024

Today on CNN 10, we talk about the unfolding humanitarian crisis in war-torn Sudan. Our International Climate Editor reviews the European Union’s ambitious plan to cut 90 percent of its carbon pollution by 2040. Then, we take you to an ice training class for kids in Sweden. All that and more on this episode of CNN 10.

WEEKLY NEWS QUIZ

1. This person was a fierce critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin before he died in a Siberian prison north of the Arctic Circle.

2. What’s the name of the new artificial intelligence model that OpenAI claims can create “realistic” 60-second videos from text prompts?

3. Who was the first African-American woman to become a pilot?

4. In a proposed United Nations Security Council draft resolution on Gaza, the US called for what in Israel’s war against Hamas?

5. About how many pieces of debris or “space junk” is orbiting the planet?

6. At a North Carolina aquarium, there’s an investigation over the surprising pregnancy over which sea creature?

7. US Customs and Border Protection are using what type of technology to help detect drugs being smuggled into the US?

8. We highlighted how a young migrant girl from Colombia found a home in New York City. She also excelled nationally in which game?

9. Which country in Africa has been through a devastating war that’s caused millions of people to be displaced?

10. The European Commission recently announced one of the world’s most ambitious goals to tackle what?

