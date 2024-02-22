A Cape vulture prepares to take flight at the VulPro rehabilitation center in South Africa. The facility near Pretoria recently relocated 163 vultures as part of a rehabilitation project to boost the species' chances in the wild.
Gertrude Kitongo/CNN
The Cape vulture's honey-colored eyes are approximately eight times better than humans', and can easily spot its food from a distance of up to six kilometers (3.7 miles).
Gertrude Kitongo/CNN
The VulPro rehabilitation center features an enclosure built specifically to encourage breeding. Cape vulture females will only lay one egg, and both parents will incubate the egg for 57 days.
Gertrude Kitongo/CNN
The African white-backed vulture is a critically endangered species popularly hunted down in South Africa for faith-based beliefs.