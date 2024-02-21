CHAPEA -- Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog -- is the latest series of Mars analog missions conducted by NASA. A simulation of life on the Martian surface, each of the three planned missions will last 378 days, and take place in a sealed habitat inside the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. Scroll through the gallery to explore the CHAPEA habitat and see Mars analogs around the world.
Bill Stafford/NASA
The CHAPEA base was designed in collaboration with Bjarke Ingels Group and 3D-printing company ICON, who build the habitat with layers of concrete mixture dubbed "lavacrete." Robotic 3D-printing is one way humans might be able to create a viable base on Mars.
Bill Stafford/NASA
The habitat is 1,700 square feet and includes work stations, living and kitchen area, medical center, as well as bathroom and private bedrooms. "The separation of the living area with the work area was very intentional," says Scott M. Smith, co-investigator for CHAPEA.
Bill Stafford/NASA
The habitat also includes an exercise area. The four participants shut in the base will simulate space-relevant activities, including maintenance and repairs, and will be rigorously tested for the impact of confinement and diet on both their physical and mental health.