CNN —

Family and friends of Audrii Cunningham, the east Texas 11-year-old who was found dead after vanishing on the way to school, mourned her as a bright and friendly child during a Wednesday night vigil near the river where her body was recovered earlier this week.

“No matter where she went or who she met, she just made them light up,” said Audrii’s aunt, Brenda Cedars. “She could always make you laugh, no matter what kind of mood you were in. It just isn’t fair that we all got robbed of that.”

Audrii disappeared Thursday morning after leaving her home in rural Livingston, Texas, with a family friend who had agreed to take her to the school bus stop, authorities said. But the fifth-grader never made it onto the bus or into her classroom, sparking a massive five-day search that ended when her body – weighed down with a large rock – was pulled from a local river, according to court documents.

The friend who was supposed to take her to the bus stop, Don Steven McDougal, was charged Wednesday with capital murder in her death.

Audrii’s mother, Cassie Matthews, said during the memorial that her pain has left her at a loss for words. She described her daughter as “perfection.”

“I’m truly blessed to have given birth to such an amazing little girl,” the mother said.

A crowd clad in shades of purple – Audrii’s favorite color – clutched candles as dusk fell on the memorial service. Some piled bouquets of lavender and violent-hued flowers onto a table decorated with clusters of balloons while children dressed in purple dresses, scrunchies and shoes buzzed around the gathering.

Audrii had no trouble making friends and was “friendly, very nice and very caring,” recalled Kasey Evans, whose daughter attended school with her.

Many of her classmates and friends are now grappling with the fifth-grader’s death, a process Livingston School District Superintendent Brent Hawkins said in a statement will look different for each child.

“Any time you lose a child it’s catastrophic, but to lose one the way that we lost her was even more. … I don’t have the words to describe (it), other than we had a brush with evil” Hawkins told CNN affiliate KPRC.

Evans said she initially struggled to answer her kids’ questions about whether Audrii had been found – and now has to tell them she is never coming home.

“How do you sit there and tell your babies … that they’re not gonna see their friend,” she said. “How do you explain it to them?”

Suspect lived on family’s property

The suspect, McDougal, was a friend of Audrii’s father who lived in a trailer on her family property and sometimes drove the girl to the school bus stop in the neighborhood, Polk County officials said.

McDougal had agreed to take Audrii to catch her bus Thursday morning, but she was never seen at the bus stop and a bag resembling her bright red, Hello Kitty backpack was later found near a local dam, according to investigators.

Don Steven McDougal's incarceration timeline The Texas Department of Criminal Justice listed McDougal’s sentences: February 2003: 3 years for assault of a public servant out of Liberty County

February 7, 2006: 8 months for theft out of Harris County

February 14, 2006: 180 days for possession of less than 1 gram of meth out of Harris County

March 2007: 2 years for enticing a child out of Brazoria County

July 2009: 180 days for unauthorized use of a vehicle out of Harris County

February 2010: 4 years for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon out of Harris County

September 2020: 2 years for unauthorized use of a vehicle out of Liberty County

September 2022: McDougal is released after completing his sentence

He was the main