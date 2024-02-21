CNN —
Traffic is one of the biggest sources of carbon pollution in the US, as big cities often earn failing grades for air quality. However, a new report from the American Lung Association says millions of children’s lives would be made a lot healthier if all new car shoppers picked electric options by 2035.
