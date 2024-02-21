CNN —

Andy Murray let out a trademark roar on Tuesday after ending one of the most difficult spells of his career.

The three-time grand slam champion had lost all six of his previous matches stretching back to October 2023, but finally claimed a win by beating France’s Alexandre Muller 6-1 7-6 (7-5) in the Qatar Open first round.

The Scot released an emotional celebration after winning match point, turning to his friends and family with his fists clenched.

“Obviously the last few months have been really tough on the court for me, clearly I’ve not won many matches and lost a lot of close ones as well and it was getting tight at the end there, so I’m obviously delighted to get through,” Murray said during his on-court interview, lifting his arms aloft when reminded it was his first win of 2024.

“I’m proud I managed to get through the match, get another win under my belt and […] hopefully this is the start of a better run.”

The 36-year-old has battled persistent and serious injuries over recent years, including two hip surgeries in 2019.

He now plays with a metal hip and, in truth, has struggled to consistently compete at the highest level for a while.

After losing at this year’s Australian Open in January, Murray admitted this could be his final season on tour.

“I have spoken to my team about it. I’ve spoken to my family about it multiple times. It’s not like it hasn’t been something that’s been on my mind,” he said at the time.

While he’s not been able to reach his imperious best for a while, the fact Murray is still playing on the tour after all his injuries is a feat in itself.

He showed all that trademark grit and determination in Tuesday’s match against Muller, digging deep to edge the deciding tie-break.

Murray also recovered from an apparent injury in the opening set, with the former world No. 1 requiring treatment on his knee after racing to a 3-0 lead.

Despite looking a shadow of himself in recent times, Murray’s performance in Qatar was a step in the right direction and proof the Scot is not yet ready to throw in the towel.

His fiery attitude has been consistent throughout his career and was evident on social media a few weeks ago.

Responding to an article in January questioning why the Scot is continuing to play professional tennis, Murray backed himself.

“Tarnishing my legacy? Do me a favour,” he retorted.

“I’m in a terrible moment right now I’ll give you that. Most people would quit and give up in my situation right now. But I’m not most people and my mind works differently.

“I won’t quit. I will keep fighting and working to produce the performances I know I’m capable of.”

With the first win of 2024 under his belt, Murray can now look forward to a second round match against 18-year-old Czech Jakub Mensik on Wednesday.

While the days of competing for grand slam titles may be over, it appears Murray still has plenty to offer the sport.