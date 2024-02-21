Editor’s Note: David A. Andelman, a contributor to CNN, twice winner of the Deadline Club Award, is a chevalier of the French Legion of Honor, author of “A Red Line in the Sand: Diplomacy, Strategy, and the History of Wars That Might Still Happen” and blogs at SubStack’s Andelman Unleashed. He formerly was a foreign correspondent and bureau chief for The New York Times in Europe and Asia and for CBS News in Paris. The views expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion on CNN.

Madeline Albright famously called America the “indispensable nation.” Is former President Donald Trump making America the irrelevant nation?

Trump finally broke days of silence on Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny’s death but failed to mention Russia or condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin in his first public comments. Meanwhile, congressional Republicans have continued to follow his lead, stalemating assistance for Ukraine, the one nation standing up to Putin’s armies.

House Speaker Mike Johnson has resisted calls to bring a Senate-passed aid package for Ukraine up for a quick vote, instead allowing the House to adjourn for a nearly two-week recess.

There may be majority support for Ukraine aid in the chamber as whole, but Johnson faces stiff opposition from his right flank over additional aid, with Trump urging Republicans to reject it.

These moves followed Trump’s recent threat to tell Russia to “do whatever the hell they want” to any NATO member nations who lag in their military spending.

The result? Rising fears of a new and frightening turn in the United States have left an increasing number of European leaders determined to strike out on their own.

Even comments from President Joe Biden addressed to a recalcitrant Congress such as “the way they’re walking away from the threat of Russia, the way they’re walking away from the threat of NATO, the way they’re walking away from meeting our obligation, it’s shocking,” haven’t helped.

Indeed, much was made at the annual Munich Security Conference over congressional failures. Most European leaders headed home from Munich, more convinced than ever that the United States is on the cusp of abandoning them.