While for most of the world the war in Ukraine has been going on for two years, for my family it’s been 10. In the spring of 2014, my family in the Donbas watched out of windows as separatist fighting broke out and then turned to shelling that never fully stopped.

As a journalist and author who was born in Ukraine but spent half of my childhood in Russia and had relatives in both countries, witnessing that conflict shifted how I understood my identity, my two homelands and their complicated past. Back then I wrote an essay about the Donbas war called “Don’t Worry, Grandma, This War Will Last Forever.” But I didn’t realize how prophetic my title would be.

The Donbas conflict killed an estimated 14,000 people and created roughly 1.7 million internal refugees between 2014 and 2022, including my cousins and my little nephews. But after several months of grabbing international headlines, the outside world forgot about it, letting it simmer in the eastern corner of Ukraine.

That is until February 24, 2022, when Russian President Vladimir Putin’s unchecked ambitions turned from the Donbas to the entire nation of Ukraine. To me and my family, what’s happening today feels like déjà vu: a stalled war effort, waning international interest, hundreds of thousands of lives lost, and millions of families that will never be the same.

In his speech before the full-scale invasion, Putin made paranoid references to denazifying Ukraine to rally Russians to support his war, twisting history to serve his purpose. Putin’s history lesson came off as bizarre to many observers, but for a man who grew up in the shadow of World War II and came of age during the Cold War, this was only the latest, most radical step in trying to drag us all back into his version of the past.

If anything useful can be gleaned from the recent Tucker Carlson interview with Putin, it is that the past plays a leading role in how the Russian president decides the future.

Since coming to power in 2000, Putin has invested a lot of resources into glorifying the Russian and Soviet past, selectively choosing what to leave out of history and enacting several laws that dictate how the past —particularly World War II — can be portrayed. The result isn’t just the language in history textbooks. It’s now on the ground, costing hundreds of thousands of lives.

I first noticed the dangerous manifestation of his strange obsession with resurrecting the bygone Soviet era when I visited my family in the Donbas in 2016, two years into the start of the troubles. What I saw in the formerly booming, modernizing city of Donetsk were empty buildings, bomb shelter signs and shuttered newspaper kiosks ridden with bullet holes. But it was the billboards that struck me the most.

They were all designed in the exact style of Soviet propaganda posters and used the same cheesily patriotic language, extolling defenders of the Motherland. One popular one said, “We made it to Berlin. If necessary, we’ll do it again.” Walking the streets, it was no stretch to imagine myself plunged into Stalinist times.