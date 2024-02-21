CNN —

Emergency physician Dr. Gail D’Onofrio has seen the grief and heartache firsthand, she said. Each time, the same questions are asked through tears: What else could I have done?

A mother who has lost her child to a drug overdose might ask, “Why didn’t I see the signs?” Or a friend might question, “Could I have intervened in some way?”

Almost half – about 42% – of adults in the United States say they personally know at least one person who died from a drug overdose, according to survey findings published Wednesday by the nonprofit research institute RAND Corporation.

The report found that among adults who reported knowing someone who died by overdose, the average number of lives lost whom they knew was two – which illustrates the “far-reaching consequences” of the nation’s overdose crisis.

Just a few weeks ago in Connecticut, loved ones were affected when someone using cocaine laced with fentanyl died of an overdose, said D’Onofrio, who is also a professor at Yale School of Medicine and an addiction specialist at Yale New Haven Hospital. She was not involved in the new RAND report.

“Lately, there’s been so many overdose deaths that were inadvertent. People were using another drug like cocaine, which is adulterated with fentanyl. Or they’ve taken a pill from someone that they thought was an oxycodone, and instead, it was fentanyl,” D’Onofrio said. Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that can be deadly even in small amounts. It is about 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin as an analgesic.

“We’ve seen this rapid rise in deaths,” D’Onofrio said. “And I think that those left behind question themselves and are always wondering, like, ‘What could I have done to have prevented this or have intervened in some other fashion?’ That’s really difficult.”

The RAND report mentions that losing someone to overdose may be associated with developing long-term grief, substance use disorders and even suicidal ideation.

“This really highlights what many of us experience in the day-to-day in an emergency department – that one tragedy can often lead to many other tragedies,” D’Onofrio said. She applauded the new RAND survey for shedding light on what adults go through when they lose someone to overdose.

“It really is a ripple effect,” she said. “And we don’t often think of this, even though many of us have experienced this as emergency physicians.”

‘Loss, grief, and trauma related to overdose’

The new survey findings reflect how every person who dies by overdose leaves behind people who are grieving, said Alison Athey, lead author of the RAND report.

“I wasn’t that surprised at all because of the scope of the overdose crisis, and because of what we know about other types of traumatic deaths,” said Athey, an associate behavioral and social scientist at RAND and licensed clinical psychologist.