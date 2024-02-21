CNN —

Talk to a group of 100 people born in the United States, and chances are two of them were born as the result of in vitro fertilization, said Dr. Zev Williams, director of the Columbia University Fertility Center.

“In many ways, IVF is actually one of the great triumphs of modern medicine,” he said. “One thing that’s helpful to know is just how common it is. About 2% of births in the US results from IVF. Over 8 million babies have been born using this technology.”

Another technology important to the IVF process is cryopreservation of embryos — or freezing after the egg is fertilized.

The Alabama Supreme Court ruled Friday that frozen embryos are children and would be protected under the state’s Wrongful Death of a Minor Act.

As infertility experts warned about the impact on assisted reproduction, experts spoke to CNN to share what people should know about IVF and freezing eggs.