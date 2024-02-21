CNN —
Hundreds of infants’ lives would be saved and millions of children would breathe easier across the US if the nation’s power grid depended on clean energy and more drivers made the switch to zero-emission vehicles, according to a new report from the American Lung Association.
“Air pollution and climate change are putting children at risk today,” said report author Will Barrett, the association’s senior director of advocacy for clean air. “The impacts of climate change continue to intensify, and that will just add to the risks that children in the United States face as they’re growing up.”