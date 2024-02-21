London CNN —

British actor Ewen MacIntosh, best known for his role in BBC comedy series “The Office,” has died at the age of 50, his representatives confirmed.

“It is with a heavy heart I can confirm the very sad news of our client Ewen’s passing. Ewen was a wonderful actor and an even better human being. He made people laugh and possessed such a kind heart. He touched the lives of all who came into contact with him,” Just Right Management said in a statement sent to CNN on Wednesday.

MacIntosh (second from right) with other members of the cast of "The Office" in 2003 Ian West/PA Images/Getty Images

“Ewen suffered from ill health these past two years and passed peacefully on the 19th February from undisclosed causes. His family are heartened by and deeply appreciate all the outpouring of love for Ewen but would appreciate the privacy for them to grieve at this very difficult time,” it continues.

“Ewen will be so very dearly missed. Gods speed Ewen,” added the company.

MacIntosh was best known for playing “Big Keith,” the deadpan accountant in “The Office.” The classic British comedy, which ran for three seasons between 2001 and 2003, was created by comic Ricky Gervais, who led tributes to the actor.

“Extremely sad news. The very funny and very lovely Ewen Macintosh, known to many as ‘Big Keith’ from The Office, has passed away. An absolute original. RIP,” wrote Gervais in a post on X.

Stephen Merchant, who co-wrote and co-directed “The Office,” called MacIntosh “a lovely, uniquely funny man.”

“So hilarious when we asked him to improv a voicemail message that we wrote more dialogue for him, and he stole every scene he was in. A total one-off. A tragic loss. RIP,” wrote Merchant in a post on X.