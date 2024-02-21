Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

February 22, 2024

Today on CNN10, we take a closer look at some lesser known aspects of US border security. We begin with how US Customs and Border Protection uses artificial intelligence to detect illegal drugs at shipment centers. Next, CNN’s David Culver rides along with maritime Border Security Agents as they patrol the Pacific Ocean. Finally, we follow a young Colombian immigrant who is a nationally ranked chess prodigy in the US.

Click here to access the printable version of today’s CNN 10 transcript

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show’s priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they’re making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Thank you for using CNN 10