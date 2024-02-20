CNN —

Two men were charged with murder and other felony charges for their roles in the mass shooting after a Kansas City Chiefs championship rally last week, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said Tuesday.

Lyndell Mays, of Raytown, and Dominic M. Miller, of Kansas City, were both charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action, the prosecutor’s office said. They are being held on $1 million bond.

According to the investigation, Mays was in a verbal argument with another person that escalated, and Mays then drew a handgun. Almost immediately, Miller and others pulled their firearms, leading to the shootout, Baker said. The two did not know each other before that day, Baker added.

Both defendants have been hospitalized and in custody since the shooting, she said.

Though they were both charged with murder, Miller’s firearm was the one that fatally wounded Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a mother of two and local DJ and radio host.

These defendants are separate from the two teenagers who face gun-related and resisting arrest charges and are in secure detention at the Juvenile Detention Center, according to Baker. Additional arrests are possible, Baker said.

The charges come a week after the deadly shooting that left Lopez-Galvan dead and wounded more than 20 others, including nearly a dozen children.

The incident was at least the 48th mass shooting in the United States in 2024, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which like CNN counts those in which four or more are shot, not including a perpetrator. It also marked the second shooting in a year at a major US sports title celebration, after two people were wounded in June as Denver fans left a parade for the NBA’s Nuggets.

The shooting outside Union Station sparked chaos and put a tragic end to what had been a euphoric day of celebration for the back-to-back Super Bowl champions.

Police initially said Wednesday they detained three people after the shooting, but one was later “determined to not be involved.”