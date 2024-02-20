CNN —

The suspect in the death and disappearance of 11-year-old Audrii Cunningham is a family friend who was entrusted with dropping her at a school bus stop the day she vanished and aided in the massive dayslong search for the girl before her body was discovered in an east Texas river Tuesday, authorities said.

Audrii’s family believed the suspect, Don Steven McDougal, was just taking the girl down the street when the pair left her home Thursday morning, but she never made it onto the school bus or into her classroom, and a bag resembling her bright red Hello Kitty backpack was later found dropped near a local dam, according to Polk County officials.

Prosecutors are preparing an arrest warrant for McDougal, 42, and believe the evidence supports a capital murder charge, Polk County District Attorney Shelly Sitton said Tuesday.

Audrii’s body was found in the Trinity River, downstream from the reservoir near where the backpack was found and one of several locations McDougal told investigators he had gone around the time of her disappearance, Sheriff Byron Lyons said.

Information about the condition of Audrii’s remains is not being released at this time, the sheriff said, noting the Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine her cause of death.

The suspect is already in custody after being arrested Friday night on unrelated aggravated assault charges, according to the sheriff’s office.

CNN has been unable to determine if McDougal has obtained legal representation and has reached out to his family for comment on the accusations against him.

McDougal, a friend of Audrii’s father, lived in a trailer on the family’s property and sometimes took the girl to catch her school bus in the neighborhood, according to Lyons. He has been the main person of interest in her disappearance as authorities frantically scoured the rural east Texas town of Livingston – about 70 miles northeast of Houston, he said.

As the search was underway, McDougal joined the effort and was seen knocking on neighborhood doors and asking if anyone had seen Audrii, the sheriff told CNN. But Lyons doesn’t believe his efforts were genuine.

“To me, it simply tells me is that he’s trying to give the appearances that he has no play or he’s not at fault in her disappearance and that (he’s) part of the concerned parties who were trying to locate her,” Lyons said Tuesday.