CNN —

All US states and territories will receive a new round of funding to help clean up the nation’s drinking water, the Biden administration announced today. The bipartisan effort aims to fix America’s vast underground water system and replace miles of corroded pipes that are creating health risks.

Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Ukraine

Ukraine’s army is under pressure as Russian forces are making advances ahead of the two-year anniversary of the invasion this week. This comes as Moscow is facing global criticism over the death of opposition figure Alexey Navalny, with thousands inside Russia taking to the streets to protest and honor his memory. Meanwhile, international pressure is growing on the US to act on more funding as Kyiv’s supplies are running low. President Joe Biden said House Republicans are “making a big mistake” by not responding to Russian aggression with more funding for Ukraine. Sweden, meanwhile, announced a record $683 million in aid for Ukraine today and pledged “continuing support” to the war-torn country.