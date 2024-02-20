Washington CNN —

The Supreme Court declined Tuesday to hear a challenge to a top Virginia high school’s “race-neutral” admissions policy that critics say discriminates against Asian-American students.

The case raised several key questions about the court’s landmark ruling last year invalidating affirmative action policies at the nation’s colleges and universities. By declining to take the appeal, the Supreme Court left in place a lower-court ruling that sided with the school.

Conservative Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas said they would have taken up the case.

“The court’s willingness to swallow the aberrant decision below is hard to understand,” Alito wrote in a dissent that was joined by Thomas. “We should wipe the decision off the books, and because the Court refuses to do so, I must respectfully dissent.”

The controversy arises from an admissions policy adopted by the highly selective Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in 2020 to increase diversity. The policy sought “to mitigate socioeconomic obstacles faced by students of all races” to ensure disadvantaged students were admitted to the school, whose student body was historically comprised of students from affluent areas.

Admissions were previously driven largely by standardized tests. Under the new plan, the school admitted a small share of the highest-performing students from each middle school in the county. One hundred slots were separately reserved “for the highest-evaluated applicants overall, regardless of wher