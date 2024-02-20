CNN —

In a 2022 CNN Films documentary, Alexey Navalny delivered a message to the Russian people. If he was killed, he said, “You’re not allowed to give up.” The task that Navalny set himself, of opposing and exposing the ills of Putin’s regime is now left to Russia’s disparate, disunited, and partially dismantled opposition, with a new figurehead: Navalny’s widow Yulia.

On Monday, just three days after her husband’s death, Yulia Navalnaya rebranded herself as a political force, vowing to pick up where her husband left off. “I don’t have the right to surrender,” she said in an eight-minute video posted to her dead husband’s social media channels. “I ask you to share with me in rage.”

This is a first for Navalnaya. She has always been by her husband’s side, through campaigns, protests, and incarcerations, but until now she has never tried to claim the spotlight, a point she emphasized at the start of her recording. “I should not have been in this place, I should not have recorded this video.”

And yet, behind the scenes, she proved herself an effective operator. After her husband’s poisoning in 2020, it was Navalnaya that took the first flight available to the Siberian city of Tomsk where his plane had landed, and wrote a direct appeal to President Putin to allow his evacuation to Germany. Even after that, her resolve to stand by him was unshaken. Less than two months later she told Russian journalist and Youtube star Yuri Dud, “I absolutely support what Alexey does. I’m being completely sincere. And quitting halfway is not great.”