Alexey Navalny’s family has made a direct plea to Russian President Vladimir Putin for the release of the Russian dissident’s body, five days after he died behind bars in a penal colony.

Standing in the snow outside the facility where her son was imprisoned, Lyudmila Navalnaya addressed Putin directly, saying she has not been told where Navalny’s body is.

“The solution to this problem depends only on you. Let me finally see my son. I demand that Alexey’s body be immediately handed over so that I can bury him humanely,” Navalnaya said in a video posted Tuesday.

Navalny, one of the highest-profile dissidents during Putin’s nearly 25 years in power, died while serving a 19-year prison sentence on charges he said were politically motivated. The Russian prison service said on Friday that Navalny “felt unwell after a walk” and “almost immediately” lost consciousness before his death.

When authorities informed her of her son’s death, Navalnaya was told that the body was picked up by investigators and taken to a morgue near the penal colony, according to Navalny spokeswoman Kira Yarmish.

Navalnaya arrived at the morgue Saturday to find it closed, Yarmish said on social media. Navalny’s lawyer tried to call a number on the building’s door, but he was told the body was not there. Two days later, Navalnaya was rebuffed in person at the morgue, Yarmish said, adding that staff refused to say whether the body was inside.

It’s unclear exactly why the body is still with Russian authorities.

Navalny’s team was informed on Saturday that the investigation had been concluded and foul play had been ruled out. Two days later, Navalny’s mother was told the investigation would be extended and the cause of death remained unknown, Yarmish said on social media.

Yarmish added on Monday that Navalny’s body would not be released for another 14 days, during which time it will be under “some sort of chemical examination.”

A previous plea

It’s unclear if Navalnaya’s plea directly to the Russian leader will work, but there is precedent.

After Navalny was poisoned with the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok in 2020, his wife, Yulia Navalnaya, wrote to Putin directly to ask that her husband be allowed to leave Russia and get treatment in Germany after he was poisoned. Putin later said that he “immediately gave the order” to let Navalny go when he received Navalnaya’s letter.

Navalnaya accused Putin of making her a widow shortly after Navalny’s death on Friday. She also alleged Russian authorities were keeping the body to make it impossible to determine the cause of death.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday called those allegations “absolutely unfounded” and “boorish.”