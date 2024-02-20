CNN —

A ‘day in the life’ of all four members of the Beatles is coming to the big screen.

Oscar-winning director Sam Mendes is set to direct four separate feature-length biopics chronicling the story of the Beatles through the eyes of each of its members; Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and the late John Lennon and George Harrison.

According to a news release on Tuesday from Sony Pictures Entertainment, the films will be told from each band member’s point of view and collectively “intersect to tell the astonishing story of the greatest band in history.”

The films will each have their own theatrical release in 2027, the exact dates of which will be announced closer to their debut.

“Have you heard the news? Oh boy. We all support the Sam Mendes movie project. Yes, indeed. peace and love,” Starr wrote on his X page on Tuesday.

According to the release, the “American Beauty” director is being granted full access to the Beatles’ life stories and music.

“I’m honored to be telling the story of the greatest rock band of all time, and excited to challenge the notion of what constitutes a trip to the movies,” Mendes said in a statement.

According to Sony Pictures Entertainment executive Tom Rothman, seeing these movies in a classic theatrical setting will be an integral part of the experience and will “rock audiences all over the globe.”

Details on casting was not specified in the release but the news is sure to unleash a slew of predictions as to who may land the coveted role of each Beatle.

The Beatles are one of the most influential bands in history, the genesis of which dates back to the late 1950s when McCartney and Lennon first came together in the Quarrymen.

With Harrison and Starr on board under the band’s name as we know it today, the Beatles released their first single “Love Me Do” in 1962. By 1964, “Beatlemania” was in full swing when the four Brits came to America to make their now-historic appearance on the “Ed Sullivan Show,” and the rest is history.

They released “Let It Be,” their final album as a band in 1970, before going their separate ways to pursue solo careers. In 2023, the “last” Beatles song “Now & Then” was released.