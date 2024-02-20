Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

February 21, 2024

Today on CNN 10, we highlight why the US is proposing a temporary ceasefire in Gaza to the United Nations Security Council and why it’s different from similar plans introduced by other countries. Next, as a 5,000-pound European Space Agency satellite makes a fiery reentry through Earth’s atmosphere, we examine how scientists are working to deal with the astronomical number of man-made objects orbiting the planet. Finally, CNN’s Jeanne Moos gets to the bottom of an underwater investigation that’s baffling staffers at an aquarium in North Carolina. All that and more on this episode of CNN 10.

Click here to access the printable version of today’s CNN 10 transcript

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show’s priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they’re making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Thank you for using CNN 10