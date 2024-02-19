CNN —

Thousands of US employers are observing Presidents’ Day, a federal holiday that commemorates George Washington’s birthday. While most retailers and restaurants will remain open, many banks, post offices and non-essential government agencies will be closed.

Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Foreign aid

As funding for Ukraine faces an uncertain future in Congress, the US Army has been left to foot the bill for hundreds of millions of dollars in support for Ukraine’s war effort against Russia over the last few months. Since October 2023, the beginning of the fiscal year, the Army has spent over $430 million on various operations, including training Ukrainian troops, transporting equipment, and US troop deployments to Europe. Army officials are concerned that without new funding, they will have to begin pulling money from other critical projects to continue supporting Kyiv. However, a key foreign aid bill is in limbo as many US lawmakers have left for recess — and as House Speaker Mike Johnson appears defiant to bring it to the floor for a vote.