CNN —

Israeli swimmer Anastasia Gorbenko was met with jeers from the crowd after placing second in the women’s 400-meter individual medley at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar, on Sunday.

Gorbenko, who was awarded a silver medal for the runner-up finish, could be heard facing a mix of boos and some cheers from portions of the crowd at the Aspire Dome as she spoke with a reporter after the race.

“I’m just so happy to be here and represent my country in this hard time. Being here with the Israeli flag means a lot to me and to my country, so that’s the best I can do,” Gorbenko told reporters at the event.

The 20-year-old, whose parents are from Ukraine but was born and raised in Israel, captured her first ever medal at the World Aquatics Championships after finishing with a time of 4:37.36.

“This is the first time for Israel to win a medal in a World’s long course, so I am very proud of myself and for being able to be here in Qatar with the Israeli flag,” Gorbenko said, according to global governing body World Aquatics.

Gorbenko competes in the heats of the 400-meter individual medley event at the world championships. Manan Vatsyayana/AFP/Getty Images

“It is more than I can ask for. And to end up on the podium, I do not know how to describe this feeling.

“This week has been like a roller coaster for me emotionally. So being able to put in a good performance, finally, a personal best at this meet on the last day – that means a lot for me as an athlete and teaches me a lot for this year.”

Britain’s Freya Colbert finished in first place (4:37.14), while Italy’s Sara Franceschi finished in third (4:37.86).

Gorbenko was also booed as she left the pool area and again at the medals ceremony, according to Reuters.

The Israeli swimmer’s participation at the World Aquatics Championships reportedly drew criticism from media outlets in Doha and pro-Palestine groups, following the nation’s military response in Gaza after the October 7 attacks by Hamas on Israel, Reuters reported.

World Aquatics did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.

Gorbenko later admitted that Sunday wasn’t the first time that she had been heckled by the crowd.

“I’ve been here a week, I heard all these noises, but I’m with earplugs. I’m in my zone. I’m here to do what I love to do, which is sports,” she said, according to Reuters.

“I’m here to represent my country … And I’m doing this with the Israeli flag and I’m proud of that. And whoever doesn’t like it, it’s just not my problem.”