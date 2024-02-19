CNN —

The FBI and its international allies have seized a dark-web site that the world’s most prolific ransomware gang has used to extort its victims, according to a message on the website viewed by CNN.

It’s a blow to the near-term operations of a multinational ransomware gang known as LockBit, which has been a menace to organizations all over the world, including health care providers in the US. The hackers claimed credit for a November ransomware attack that forced New Jersey-based Capital Health to cancel some patient appointments.

LockBit also claimed responsibility for ransomware attacks on the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Fulton County, Georgia, in recent months.

“We can confirm that Lockbit’s services have been disrupted as a result of International Law Enforcement action — this is an ongoing and developing operation,” says a message posted on the hackers’ website on Monday, along with the seals of the FBI, UK National Crime Agency (NCA) and a host of other law enforcement agencies from Australia to Germany.

An NCA spokesperson confirmed to CNN that a law enforcement operation against LockBit was underway, adding that the agency will publicly disclose more details on Tuesday.

An FBI spokesperson told CNN: “There will be a formal announcement and additional details to follow.”

Seizing a ransomware group’s dark-web site forces cybercriminals to set up new computer infrastructure to extort victims. It can also signal deeper law enforcement access to the hackers’ networks. In another operation against a ransomware gang announced a year ago, the FBI said it had access to decryption software that saved victims about $130 million in ransom payments.