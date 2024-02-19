CNN —

Put away your spring florals and step into your Jimmy Choos because there’s a new Miranda Priestly in town.

The intrepid Vanessa Williams has been cast as Miranda Priestly in the upcoming “Devil Wears Prada” musical, according to a statement posted Monday on the stage play’s official website.

The slightly terrifying character, originated by Meryl Streep in the iconic 2006 film about a monstrously mean editor-in-chief of a fashion magazine, might tell you that “there’s no one who can do what I do.” But a teaser video showcasing Williams as Priestly that was posted to her Instagram page on Monday makes a solid case that she can certainly do it, too.

“That’s all. Now buy some tickets,” she wrote in the caption, nodding to one of Priestly’s signature lines.

A celebrated singer and actor of the stage and screen, Williams has the creds to take on the role having starred in theater productions such as “Into The Woods,” “Kiss of the Spider Woman” and “Show Boat,” among many others.

She also appeared in TV shows such as “Desperate Housewives” and “Ugly Betty” and has earned 11 Grammy nominations.

“The Devil Wears Prada” first premiered in theaters in 2006 and is based on Lauren Weisberger’s 2003 novel of the same name.

Starring Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci, the film follows recent journalism grad Andy Sachs (Hathaway), who scores a coveted position as the assistant to Streep’s Priestly, the fashion industry’s most powerful magazine editor.

Weisberger’s story is being adapted into a musical for the stage on London’s West End featuring an original score by rock legend Elton John.

The musical will open at the Dominion Theater in October.