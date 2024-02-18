CNN —

Federal agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are responding to the scene where there have been reports of local police officers involved in a “domestic-related shooting,” in Burnsville, Minnesota, the agency said.

There “is an active scene,” Burnsville Communications and Community Engagement Director Carissa Larsen told CNN on Sunday morning

“Please keep Burnsville Police Dept in your prayers this morning,” Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara posted online.

Burnsville is approximately 15 miles south of Minneapolis.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and her husband are praying for the officers, she said in a statement.

“They were doing their jobs. They were protecting our community. John and I are praying for them and their families and the Burnsville P.D. this morning,” Klobuchar said.

Live coverage from CNN affiliate WCCO showed a large police presence in the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.