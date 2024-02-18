CNN —

A Beatles mystery that dates back more than 50 years has finally been solved. Paul McCartney’s left-handed bass guitar — purchased in Germany in 1961 and used on tracks such as “Twist and Shout” and “She Loves You” — was stolen in 1972. But thanks to an online campaign called the Lost Bass Project, the music icon and his beloved instrument have been reunited.

• Judge Arthur Engoron hit Donald Trump with his biggest punishment to date, in a ruling that fined the former president $355 million for fraudulently inflating the values of his properties. The blistering 93-page opinion painted the former president as unremorseful and highly likely to commit fraud again.

• The body of jailed Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny should be handed over to his family “immediately,” his spokesperson said, as she accused Russian officials of lying in order to delay the process. News of his death sparked outrage, with some Western leaders blaming Vladimir Putin.

• A house exploded in Sterling, Virginia, as fire crews were inside checking a gas leak, leaving one firefighter dead and at least 13 others injured, including 11 first responders. Authorities assume the explosion “was propane-related,” as firefighters had arrived to assess a leak in a 500-gallon underground tank.

• President Biden, in a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, directly tied Ukraine’s withdrawal from the key town of Avdiivka to Congress’ inability to approve further aid. The Senate passed a bill including $60 billion for Ukraine, but House Speaker Mike Johnson said he does not plan to bring the measure to the floor.

