CNN —

Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib, an outspoken critic of President Joe Biden’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war, is calling on residents to vote “uncommitted” in the Michigan primary.

“We feel completely neglected and just unseen by our government. If you want us to be louder, then come here and vote uncommitted,” Tlaib, the first Palestinian American woman to serve in Congress, said in a video posted Saturday on X by Listen to Michigan.

Biden is grappling with growing discontent within his own party over his handling of the conflict between Israel and Hamas, as cries of “Genocide Joe” and “ceasefire now” follow him around the campaign trail. Michigan is home to one of the nation’s largest populations of Arab Americans and Muslims, and there is concern among Democrats that alienating that key group could hurt the president in a battleground state that was crucial to his 2020 win and is expected to be close again in November.

Tlaib – a liberal firebrand who represents parts of Detroit and its suburbs – previously accused Biden of supporting a Palestinian “genocide” and warned Americans will remember how he responded to the war when he’s up for reelection.

“Mr. President, the American p