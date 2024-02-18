CNN —

The Biden administration is considering relaxing stringent vehicle emissions rules it proposed last year, giving automakers more time to meet requirements that would make them sell more electric vehicles, according to two sources familiar with the plan.

The Environmental Protection Agency’s vehicle emissions rule is a key plank of President Joe Biden’s climate agenda. Biden has made the transition to EVs a signature issue of his presidency, stressing the economic impacts in addition to the boost for the climate.

Instead of a previously proposed rule that would rapidly increase the number of EVs sold to meet strict emissions requirements, the EPA is considering delaying these requirements until after 2030, the two people said. The EPA rule is still not finalized and is expected to be released in the spring.

However, one source familiar with the plan said the EPA emissions rule will ultimately reduce nearly as much emissions as the original proposal – it will do it gradually and build in more flexibility for automakers in the beginning.

When they unveiled their proposed vehicle emissions rule last April, EPA officials said they were considering several different emissions proposals, which could result in anywhere from a 64% to 69% electric vehicle adoption rate by early next decade, starting with model year 2027 vehicles.

The New York Times first reported EPA was considering the change. An EPA spokesperson did not immediately return CNN’s request for comment.

A top White House climate official stressed Biden’s commitment to the transition to electric vehicles.

“We are harnessing the power of smart investments and standards to ensure U.S. workers will lead, not follow, the global auto sector