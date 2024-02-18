Editor’s Note: Sign up to get this weekly column as a newsletter. We’re looking back at the strongest, smartest opinion takes of the week from CNN and other outlets.

In the closing days of World War II, Soviet agents arrested artillery officer Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn for derisively calling dictator Joseph Stalin “the man with the mustache” in a letter to a friend. He would spend eight years in prisons and labor camps, an experience he channeled to the world through his novels about the USSR’s Gulag, its vast apparatus of repression that silenced intellectuals and dissidents.

“You only have power over people as long as you don’t take everything away from them,” he wrote in “The First Circle,” published in 1968. “But when you’ve robbed a man of everything he’s no longer in your power — he’s free again.”

By that standard, Alexey Navalny died a spiritually free man, even though he was imprisoned in IK-3, a prison colony above the Arctic Circle, which according to the Moscow Times, “was founded in 1961 on the site of a former Soviet gulag forced labor camp.”

The most prominent of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s critics, Navalny showed remarkable courage in 2021, when he opted to return to his country from Germany after recovering from a poisoning that he and others attributed to Russian security forces, who denied responsibility. He was detained, prosecuted and imprisoned, but Navalny’s persistence in calling out corruption and speaking fearlessly won him support around the world, even as Putin clamped down on dissent amid Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

“In his courageous and too short life,” wrote Russia scholar Daniel Treisman, “Navalny became a symbol of hope for the younger generations of his compatriots. Understated, witty, often self-mocking, he had the style and presence to inspire a broad cross-section of followers.”

“His team’s drone videos of the pleasure palaces of Kremlin insiders made it impossible for anyone to deny the accusations of corruption at the regime’s core. (Except, that is, for Kremlin spokesmen, who dismissed Navalny’s claims as “propaganda rants” and “a bunch of nonsense.”) Navalny led mass protests against corruption on multiple occasions.

“He never gave up on the prospect of what he called ‘the beautiful Russia of the future,’” Treisman noted. “For a ‘beautiful Russia of the future’ to emerge in coming years, Putin must lose the war he started. Navalny understood this.”

“Navalny’s death represents the extinguishing of all hope for Russia’s turnaround,” wrote Sasha Vasilyuk. “When I met him in 2012, some Russians believed in their country’s potential to choose an alternative path to the autocracy offered by Putin. That sense has been gone for a while. And yet, throughout the country Friday, some brave people laid flowers despite the fear of arrest. That speaks of Navalny’s power to inspire small acts of courage, even if they won’t bring any real change in the face of overriding fear,” she added.

“We don’t yet know the exact details of jailed Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny’s death, as reported Friday by the Russian prison service — and we may never find the precise truth,” wrote Peter Bergen. But “what better way to communicate that the Russian opposition is effectively dead, than by silencing its most prominent leader, Navalny, who is as much a well-known dissident in the West as physicist Andrei Sakharov and author Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn were during the Soviet era.”

Putin famously grieved the collapse of the Soviet regime and seems to be styling his own reign along the lines of Stalin’s, who “ruled with an iron fist” Bergen noted.

“After all, Putin has essentially fixed the Russian constitution so he can continue seeking election as the country’s leader until 2036.”

President Joe Biden blamed Putin for Navalny’s death and expressed outrage that House Republican leaders launched the chamber on a nearly two-week vacation without passing Ukraine aid approved by the Senate. Former President Donald Trump, who opposes more aid to Ukraine, said last weekend that he wouldn’t abide by NATO’s mutual-defense obligations for countries that fail to spend enough on their militaries. What if Russia attacks such a country? “No, I would not protect you. In fact, I would encourage them to do whatever the hell they want.”

At a time when he is battling an array of prosecutors and plaintiffs in New York, Washington and Georgia, Trump is running a campaign focused on loyalty to him as a strongman leader, choosing to express more affinity for authoritarians like Putin than for freedom fighters.

Former US Defense Secretary James Mattis called NATO the “most successful and powerful military alliance in modern history,” Peter Bergen noted. “Why a newly elected Trump would choose to try to undercut such a successful alliance or even break it up is a confounding mystery.”

Two winners run up the middle

With the Super Bowl on the line and his team just short of a first down, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes ran up the middle for a pivotal 19-yard gain in overtime last Sunday. It was just one of the clutch plays that enabled the Chiefs to nab yet another Super Bowl victory and further talk of a football dynasty, thanks to coach Andy “Reid’s strategic coaching prowess and Mahomes’s steady and methodical ability to move the ball down the field,” noted Amy Bass.

Two days later on a different field, New York Democrat Tom Suozzi seized the political middle, flipping the New York seat formerly held by ousted Rep. George Santos. “This race was fought amidst a closely divided electorate, much like our whole country,” Suozzi told cheering supporters. “This race was centered on immigration and the economy, much like the issues all across our country. We won this race. We, you, won this race because we addressed the issues and we found a way to bind our divisions.”

While the party primaries and partisan media lavish attention on the extreme voices, the middle is where the votes are. Forty-one percent of Americans consider themselves independents, a far larger slice of the electorate than either the Democrats or Republicans can command.

Suozzi didn’t hesitate to dissociate himself from Biden and, as SE Cupp pointed out, to criticize, “the progressive wing of his party, which he believes isn’t getting it when it comes to issues that are high priorities for many voters.”

“That includes immigration, crime, and the economy, three issues about which Democrats have at times painted a far rosier picture than many voters are feeling.”

Suozzi began his political career as mayor of the small city of Glen Cove, on Long Island’s north shore. It was a town with a large working-class population and many immigrants. His father and his uncle were among Suozzi’s predecessors as mayor, and his cousin would later be elected to that post, practicing a form of politics that was more about family than ideology.

“Democrats don’t need to worry they can’t win in this environment,” wrote Max Burns, a Democratic strategist. “It likely didn’t hurt that the Republicans in power now have been making headlines for infighting, gridlock and dysfunction.”

