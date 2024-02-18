CNN —

Prince William opted for a solo night out on Sunday as he attended the 2024 BAFTA Awards at London’s Royal Festival Hall.

As the President of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts since 2010, Prince William annually attends the award show, which is akin the Oscars and celebrates year’s best in film.

This year, the heir attended the ceremony alone but has in the past been joined by his wife, Catherine, the Princess of Wales. ﻿Catherine – known by many as Kate – is sidelined from her own public-facing royal duties for several months as she recovers from abdominal surgery.

The Prince of Wales’ attendance at the opulent ceremony comes as the heir has been navigating a partial return to his public-facing role after taking a three week break to care for his wife and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Catherine is expected to return to her public duties in April, according to a statement that Kensington Palace sent to CNN at the time.

His return to his royal duties picked back up earlier this month as his father King Charles III receives treatment for cancer.

Buckingham Palace announced on February 6 that King Charles III was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer after undergoing a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate last month at a London hospital.

The BAFTA Awards on Sunday are being hosted by British actor David Tennant and will air on BBC One at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT.