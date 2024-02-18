CNN —

Everyone’s favorite banged-up Barbie doll is at it again with Jimmy Kimmel, a few weeks ahead of Hollywood’s biggest night.

Kate McKinnon, who played “Weird Barbie” in best picture Oscar nominee “Barbie,” is appearing in another fun promo leading up to next month’s Academy Awards, with host Kimmel in tow.

In the latest spot, Weird Barbie presents Kimmel with a “Matrix”-style choice, with a churro in one hand, and an Oscar statuette in the other.

“Will you go back to your normal Oscars night, sitting alone on the couch, scrolling TikTok and eating churros,” McKinnon-as-Weird-Barbie asks, while standing in front of a map displaying poster images of some of this year’s Academy Award frontrunners, “or, will you accept the awesome responsibility of hosting the Oscars, taking on with it all the attendant expectations, pressures and scrutiny? The choice is yours.”

“The churros, for sure, yeah,” Kimmel responds without hesitation, grabbing the baked good and chowing down immediately.

“No, man, you’re supposed to…,” McKinnon then says. “Why do all the beautiful dummies come to me for advice?”

The clip ends with the unmistakable voice of Oscar-winning actor Helen Mirren, who voiced the narrator in “Barbie,” stating the date and new time for the ritzy awards – March 10 at 7pm ET/4pm PT (one hour earlier than usual) – on ABC.

The comical spot comes after a longer one that dropped last week, which saw Kimmel getting lost on a journey from Barbie Land to the Oscars, and coming to McKinnon along with Oscar nominees America Ferrera and Ryan Gosling for guidance.

This year’s Oscars will count as Kimmel’s fourth time hosting. The late night funnyman previously served as host at last year’s ceremony, as well as those in 2017 and 2018.