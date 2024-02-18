CNN —

The 2024 BAFTA Film Awards are being presented on Sunday at the Royal Festival Hall in London, England, with actor David Tennant acting as the ceremony’s host.

The Christopher Nolan-directed award season favorite “Oppenheimer” leads the nominees with 13 nods this year, followed by Yorgos Lanthimos’ “Poor Things,” which earned 11. Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” and “The Zone of Interest,” Jonathan Glazer’s unique Holocaust-era film, scored nine nominations each.

Meanwhile, “Barbie” earned a total of five nominations, including one in the lead actress category for Margot Robbie but missed out on a best picture nod.

After the BAFTAs, the Screen Actors Guild Awards (to air on Netflix on February 24) are the only other major awards event ahead of the Oscars on March 10.

See below for a full list of BAFTA nominees. This list will be updated live as the winners are announced during the show.

Best Film

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of The Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

Outstanding British Film

“All of Us Strangers”

“How to Have Sex”

“Napoleon”

“The Old Oak”

“Poor Things”

“Rye Lane”

“Saltburn”

“Scrapper”

“Wonka”

“The Zone of Interest”

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

“Blue Bag Life”

“Bobi Wine: The People’s President”

“Earth Mama” – WINNER

“How To Have Sex”

“Is There Anybody Out There?”

Film Not in the English Language

“20 Days In Mariupol”

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“Past Lives”

“Society of the Snow”

“The Zone of Interest” – WINNER

Documentary

“20 Days In Mariupol”

“American Symphony”

“Beyond Utopia”

“Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie”

“Wham!”

Animated Film

“The Boy And The Heron” – WINNER

“Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget”

“Elemental”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Director

Andrew Haigh, “All of Us Strangers”

Justine Triet, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Alexander Payne, “The Holdovers”

Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”

Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

Jonathan Glazer, “The Zone of Interest”

Adapted Screenplay

Andrew Haigh, “All of Us Strangers”

Cord Jefferson, “American Fiction” – WINNER

Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

Tony McNamara, “Poor Things”

Jonathan Glazer, “The Zone of Interest”

Original Screenplay

Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, “Anatomy of a Fall” – WINNER

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, “Barbie”

David Hemingson, “The Holdovers”

Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer, “Maestro”

Celine Song, “Past Lives”

Leading Actor

Barry Keoghan, “Saltburn”

Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”

Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

Colman Domingo, “Rustin”

Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”

Teo Yoo, “Past Lives”

Leading Actress

Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”

Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

Fantasia Barrino, “The Color Purple”

Margot Robbie, “Barbie”

Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Vivian Oparah, “Rye Lane”

Supporting Actor

Dominic Sessa, “The Holdovers”

Jacob Elordi, “Saltburn”

Paul Mescal, “All of Us Strangers”

Robert De Niro, “Killers of The Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”

Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”

Supporting Actress

Claire Foy, “All of Us Strangers”

Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”

Rosamund Pike, “Saltburn”

Sandra Hüller, “The Zone of Interest”

Original Score

Robbie Robertson, “Killers of The Flower Moon”

Ludwig Göransson, “Oppenheimer”